Trent Williams: Getting Christian McCaffrey back is definitely a tremendous lift for us

  
Published November 5, 2024 12:39 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Monday and the hope is he’ll be able to play sooner than later.

But just being on the practice field was a boost for San Francisco, according to left tackle Trent Williams.

“Such an amazing feeling to see that [No.] 23 out there doing his extensive warmup,” Williams said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “A million high knees he does before practice, it was great seeing him.”

While the 49ers have gotten solid performances from Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo, McCaffrey is the reigning AP offensive player of the year for a reason. In 2023, he led the league with 2,023 yards from scrimmage, 21 total touchdowns, and 1,459 rushing yards.

“Really, you could probably put him in any offense, it’s going to make it better,” Williams said of McCaffrey. “Obviously, our offense is kind of tailor-made to him and some of his strengths, so it’s definitely going to be a tremendous lift for us.”

Coming off their bye, the 49ers will be on the road to play the Buccaneers in Week 10 — potentially with McCaffrey making his 2024 debut.