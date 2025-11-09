 Skip navigation
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

TreVeyon Henderson 55-yard touchdown run gives Patriots 21-10 lead in third quarter

  
Published November 9, 2025 02:44 PM

When the Buccaneers last had the ball in the first half, they kicked a field goal to go up 10-7.

Now on their next possession, Tampa Bay is facing a 21-10 deficit.

After scoring a touchdown on the last play of the first half, the Patriots have put up another to start the third quarter, as TreVeyon Henderson darted 55 yards down the field for a touchdown.

That capped a short, two-play drive to start the second half.

For Henderson, it was his second rushing touchdown of the season. It was also the longest run of the rookie’s young career.

Henderson now has 77 yards rushing, which beats the 75 yards he had in the Oct. 26 victory over Cleveland for a single-game career-high.