TreVeyon Henderson’s second TD gives Patriots 14-7 lead

  
Published November 13, 2025 09:04 PM

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson ran for two touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and he’s matched that total before halftime on Thursday night.

Henderson ran for a seven-yard touchdown on the Patriots’ first possession of the game and then did it again to cap their second drive. The touchdowns have the Patriots up 14-7 on the Jets with 7:54 to play in the first half.

The Patriots ground their way to their first score, but they used big plays to get down the field the second time. Drake Maye completed all four passes he tried and connected with wide receiver Mack Hollins for a pair of 19-yard gains. He also had two completions to tight end Hunter Henry for 35 yards.

Maye is 9-of-9 through the first two possessions and Henderson has nine carries for 36 yards.