Trevon Diggs apologizes to reporter he confronted after Sunday’s loss

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs apologized to a television reporter for confronting him immediately following Sunday’s game. He even carried a peace offering.

During the game, Mike Leslie of WFAA asked on X what Diggs was doing while reposting video of Diggs seemingly not going all out on a catch-and-run by 49ers tight end George Kittle. Diggs came out of the locker room before it was opened to the media to go after Leslie, ending their exchange with a “Deez nuts” joke.

On Wednesday, Diggs gave Leslie two cans of Dee’s Nuts to laughter from everyone.

“Trevon Diggs and I have cleared the air,” Leslie said on X. “He apologized for the hallway incident, and I apologized for misreading the play — he explained that what I interpreted as him jogging was in fact him slow-playing a potential cutback from George Kittle. We buried the hatchet with a couple canisters of Dee’s Nuts, that he presented to me after his interview with press was complete.”

Diggs defended his effort on the play in question, pointing out he pushed Kittle out of bounds at the Dallas 4 after a 43-yard gain to prevent the tight end from scoring. The 49ers scored on the next play anyway.

“I felt like I was the last line of defense,” Diggs said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “My man was up the field, and I was behind the safeties at the time so like, yeah I was the last line of defense, and I felt like I prevented him from scoring. I took the highest angle. Yeah. I didn’t think that my effort was a problem.”

He also defended being on social media immediately after the game.

“It’s 2024. Social media, this is it. This is what is in. Everyone’s on social media. That’s just what it is. It’s just a part of our life now,” Diggs said. “I don’t see nothing wrong with me going online after the game or anybody going online after the game, checking what you want to check. Maybe I want to get away from the game and just scroll.”

Diggs, though, did apologize publicly, saying he was wrong for taking out his frustration on Leslie.

“I shouldn’t have reacted the way I reacted. I apologize for that,” Diggs said. “Most of [the criticism] caught me at the right time.”