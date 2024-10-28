Trevon Diggs confronts reporter who questioned his effort on a key play

Things are not going well in Dallas.

Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers was punctuated by cornerback Trevon Diggs — who declined to talk to reporters in the locker room — confronting a reporter in the hallway at Levi’s Stadium.

Mike Leslie of WFAA had reposted video of Diggs seemingly not going all out in an effort to tackle 49ers tight end George Kittle during a second quarter catch-and-run.

“What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play?” Leslie asked on Twitter.

Newy Scruggs posted the video of the exchange between Diggs and Leslie.

“That’s what you took from that?” Diggs said. “Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do. You can’t go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop trying me, dog.”

“Just asking the question, Trevon,” Leslie said. “I mean, I’m happy to have you answer the question.”

“Out of that whole play, that’s what you took from that? That’s what you got from that? Out of that whole play, that’s what you got from that?”

“We can talk about it more,” Leslie said.

And then came the hammer from Diggs as he walked away: “Talk about deez nuts.”

It’s never a good look for the player to do what Diggs said, especially when the reporter asked a fair question. What was Diggs doing?

If he had talked to reporters in the locker room (as required by league rules), the question could have been formally asked and answered.

And while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones generally embraces any and all attention his team can muster, this definitely isn’t the good kind of attention.