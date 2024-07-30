 Skip navigation
Trevon Diggs back at practice for Cowboys

  
Published July 30, 2024 01:31 PM

The Cowboys are getting a key member of their defense back on the field.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs has been cleared to return to practice and been activated from the physically unable to perform list. Diggs tore his ACL in the second week of the 2023 season, so it has been a long time since he’s been part of the lineup for the defending NFC East champs.

When Diggs was healthy, he made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022 and he was a first-team All-Pro after leading the league with 11 interceptions during the 2021 season.

DaRon Bland led the league with nine interceptions last year, so the Cowboys will be looking forward to having a pair of ballhawks in coverage now that Diggs has been given the green light to get back at it.