 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trevon Diggs questionable; Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland ruled out

  
Published November 1, 2024 03:54 PM

The Cowboys list cornerback Trevon Diggs as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Owner Jerry Jones, though, said on his radio show Friday that Diggs has a tear in his calf.

Diggs did not practice all week.

He has started every game this season and has 28 tackles, an interception and four passes defensed.

The Cowboys know they won’t have starting edge rusher Micah Parsons, who will miss his fourth game with a high-ankle sprain.

Cornerback DaRon Bland, who has not played all season with a foot injury, also was ruled out. The Cowboys activated Bland back to the active roster this week to prevent him from reverting to season-ending injured reserve.

The Cowboys also won’t have defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who remains on injured reserve as he works his way back from a wrist injury. The team ruled him out.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (back), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) are questionable. Joseph, Kendricks and Martin were limited in Friday’s practice. Vigil did not practice.