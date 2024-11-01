Trevon Diggs questionable; Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland ruled out

The Cowboys list cornerback Trevon Diggs as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Owner Jerry Jones, though, said on his radio show Friday that Diggs has a tear in his calf.

Diggs did not practice all week.

He has started every game this season and has 28 tackles, an interception and four passes defensed.

The Cowboys know they won’t have starting edge rusher Micah Parsons, who will miss his fourth game with a high-ankle sprain.

Cornerback DaRon Bland, who has not played all season with a foot injury, also was ruled out. The Cowboys activated Bland back to the active roster this week to prevent him from reverting to season-ending injured reserve.

The Cowboys also won’t have defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who remains on injured reserve as he works his way back from a wrist injury. The team ruled him out.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (back), linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) are questionable. Joseph, Kendricks and Martin were limited in Friday’s practice. Vigil did not practice.