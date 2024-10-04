 Skip navigation
Trevon Diggs questionable, Micah Parsons out for Cowboys

  
Published October 4, 2024 04:19 PM

The Cowboys put DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve earlier this week and they officially scratched Micah Parsons on Friday.

Lawrence and Parsons were both injured in last Thursday’s win over the Giants and the outlook never looked good for Parsons this week. He did not practice at all because of his ankle injury and he was ruled out on the team’s final injury report of the week.

The defensive injury issues go beyond those two players. Cornerback Trevon Diggs was added to the injury report with an ankle injury on Thursday and he did not practice on Friday.
He’s listed as questionable along with linebacker Marist Liufau (quad) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shouder).

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is also going to miss the game. Cooks is dealing with an infection in his knee after having a procedure following the win over the Giants.