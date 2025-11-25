 Skip navigation
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Jauan Jennings, Tre’Von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Jauan Jennings, Tre’Von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Tre’von Moehrig: Jauan Jennings was doing “dirty stuff” before low blow

  
Published November 25, 2025 10:21 AM

Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig took a punch to the head from 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings after Monday night’s game came to an end and video from earlier in the game showed that Jennings was getting some payback for a Moehrig punch.

Moehrig aimed a lot lower than Jennings and struck the wide receiver in the crotch in the aftermath of a run by 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey late in the fourth quarter. After the game, Moehrig said Jennings “wanted to do his little dirty stuff” throughout the game and that he delivered his blow as a response.

“He was doing some extra stuff after the play, and talking crazy like he was doing something,” Moehrig said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “So, you know, didn’t think about it — it just happened. I’ll take that one, you what I’m saying? But the next play we got right, you know what I’m saying? So, it is what it is.”

Moehrig said that he expects to be fined by the league, but it doesn’t sound like writing the check is going to lead to much regret on his part.