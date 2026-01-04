Trevor Lawrence gets to 4,000 passing yards before exiting Sunday’s game

Trevor Lawrence has his third 4,000-yard season.

The Jaguars left Lawrence in Sunday’s game long enough for him to get the yards he needed to cross that milestone. The final yards came on a 23-yard throw to wide receiver Parker Washington in the fourth quarter.

Lawrence now has 4,007 yards on the season. He was 22-of-30 for 255 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.

Nick Mullens took over at quarterback after the completion to Washington. His first drive ended with a Bhayshul Tuten touchdown run and the Jaguars now lead the Titans 41-7.