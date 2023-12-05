Trevor Lawrence has a sprained ankle, with more testing to come

After exiting Monday night’s game in the fourth quarter and not returning, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence could miss more than that.

Per multiple reports, Lawrence has a sprained ankle. Which means that initial testing showed no broken bones. He’ll have more testing on Tuesday.

Coach Doug Pederson provided no specific information during his post-game press conference. He confirmed that more testing will happen tomorrow.

Asked about his level of concern regarding Lawrence’s injury, Pederson said, “I don’t know until I talk to the doctors, honestly.”

The type of sprain will be critical to his potential absence, along with the extent of any ligament damage. Earlier this year, he suffered a knee injury but missed no games.

There is some good news, under the circumstances. Via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Lawrence was “in the locker room with teammates telling them about his ankle injury.” Wolfe adds that "[a] couple left him smiling after update and he seems in good spirits.” Per Wolfe, there is no wrap on the ankle and Lawrence was standing on his own.

Lawrence was able to walk, slowly and with considerable assistance, from the field to the locker room. It’s still unclear why a cart didn’t take him inside.

The 8-4 Jaguars host the 7-5 Browns on Sunday. The following week, Jacksonville visits Baltimore on Sunday Night Football. The Jaguars finish with the Buccaneers, Panthers, and Titans.

Tonight’s loss opens the door for both the 7-5 Texans and 7-5 Colts to make a run at the division title and home playoff game that would go with it.

UPDATE 12:27 a.m. ET: Wolfe adds that Lawrence “is now using his crutches and trainers just gave him a walking boot to put on his right ankle & exit the locker room,” and that Lawrence “can stand on his ankle but clearly not trying to put a lot of pressure to walk on it.”