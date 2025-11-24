Trevor Lawrence: I won’t play scared, gonna continue to let it rip

The Jaguars pulled out an overtime win in Arizona on Sunday and quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s three touchdown passes helped get them that victory.

Lawrence’s four turnovers also kept the Cardinals in the game. They returned a fumble for a touchdown and one of Lawrence’s three interceptions set up a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game.

After the win, Lawrence acknowledged that he has to take better care of the ball but said he won’t compromise the aggressiveness that he plays with in order to make that happen.

“People can watch the tape and make their own judgments,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “I’ll watch it and do the same. [I] had some tough plays out there. Those guys make good plays as well. I have to be smart with the ball. We had four turnovers and they were all on me. I own that. I have to do my job, take care of the ball and not put our defense in tough spots. Totally get that. I’m never going to play scared. I’m going to continue to let it rip and I think that’s why we had a chance at the end of the day is because you keep playing. Never going to apologize for that, but I will say cannot turn the ball over four times. I own that and I have to clean that up.”

Sunday’s win moved the Jaguars to 7-4 and they’re in the thick of the playoff race despite Lawrence posting his lowest quarterback rating since his rookie season. It’s hard to imagine them getting far if he doesn’t improve down the stretch, so the Jags will have to hope that the good starts to outweigh the bad in the near future.