Trevor Lawrence: It’s time to win, not be the team no one really takes seriously

Entering his fifth year in the league, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has experienced a taste of the postseason.

But now, as the club goes into a new era with James Gladstone as General Manager and Liam Coen as head coach, Lawrence wants the franchise to be more consistently competitive.

In an interview with Pardon My Take released this week, Lawrence noted that even as he tries to treat all seasons the same, he knows realistically this one is not.

“[W]here I’m at in my career, I’m going into Year 5. Been an up-and-down, so far, four years for me,” Lawrence said. “And just our team and our situation, this is the third head coach I’ve had. A lot of turnover, a lot of change. But I really feel good about the situation we’re in. I love coach Coen, and the whole staff, and everyone that’s in — all the guys that were brought in in free agency. Just good dudes, good players, too.”

Lawrence added that the system Coen’s implementing is “tried and true,” and has proven to be good for quarterbacks. That’s ideal for what Lawrence would like to help his team do next.

“Where I’m at in my career, Year 5, it’s time to go and start winning consistently and be not just that team where it’s like, you know — you’re always like, no one really takes you seriously,” Lawrence said. “You want to be that team that’s always competing for the playoffs, Super Bowls, and you’re in the hunt.

“So, of course, I see it through that lens — it’s Year 5 and I feel like this is getting into my prime. I’ve got a lot of good years ahead of me, and I need to turn it on. And I think what we’ve built around me, what they’ve done this offseason has been a great start.”

Lawrence, who played only 10 games last season, noted that he’s fully healthy and ready to go for training camp. He completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2024.