Trevor Lawrence officially questionable for Sunday’s game

  
Published November 8, 2024 04:15 PM

The Jaguars do not expect to have Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Officially, though, Lawrence is questionable.

Coach Doug Pederson said earlier Friday that the quarterback is “trending” toward not playing.

Lawrence was limited all week with a left shoulder injury.

Mac Jones will start if Lawrence can’t go.

Lawrence has missed only one game since the Jaguars drafted him first overall in 2021. He missed a game against the Panthers in Week 17 of 2023 with a right shoulder injury.

The Jaguars ruled out offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle).

They list wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back D’Ernest Johnson (hamstring), wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), safety Andrew Wingard (knee), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) and running back Kellen Robinson (toe) as questionable. Wingard, Duvernay and Robinson, all of whom remain on injured reserve, were full participants Friday.