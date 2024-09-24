 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence: QB has to play well for teams to win, I haven’t done that

  
Published September 24, 2024 08:36 AM

The Jaguars signed Trevor Lawrence to a contract extension that put him in the company of the best quarterbacks in the league this offseason, but he hasn’t played up to it so far this season.

Lawrence and the Jags blew a 10-point lead to the Dolphins in their first game of the season and got steamrolled by the Browns before totally collapsing in Monday night’s 47-10 loss to the Bills. Lawrence threw an interception in the second quarter that marked the moment the game turned into a laugher and finished the night 21-of-38 for 178 yards.

Lawrence hasn’t completed 60 percent of his passes in any of the team’s first three games and the Jags have now lost in the last eight games that he’s started, which isn’t the kind of run anyone anticipated for the first overall pick of the 2021 draft.

“I’ve got to play really well for us to win,” Lawrence said, via the Associated Press. “That’s the NFL. The quarterback has to play well every week in order to give us a shot to win. I don’t feel like I’ve done that consistently enough. So I put that on myself.”

Lawrence’s subpar rookie season was written off as being about Urban Meyer’s disastrous run as the team’s head coach, but that excuse no longer fits and the Jaguars have to figure out what the real issue is if they want to avoid regret for building their future around Lawrence.