Trevor Lawrence: Travis Hunter has done a really good job

This year’s No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter is just over a week away from making his debut. And just like he did in college, Hunter is set to play on both offense and defense for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence said in his Thursday press conference that it’s been “impressive” to see Hunter go both ways over the course of the spring and summer.

“Yeah, just to see the amount of work you have to put in to do that, it’s hard enough to play one way in the NFL, much less two ways,” Lawrence said. “To learn offense, defense, it’s a lot. He’s done a really good job.”

Lawrence noted how well Hunter has done in knowing his assignments for both positions, despite also having to learn the ins and outs of the league as a first-year player.

“It’s his responsibility to know what to do when he steps in the huddle and he’s done a great job with that, but also being conscious of he’s a rookie, he’s got a lot going on, he’s playing both ways,” Lawrence said. “Just trying to help him as much as I can with little reminders or different things with the formations or concepts or whatever. Just trying to give him reminders so it’s not, hey, you’re on your own, pal. Figure it out. And he’s done a good job of knowing it, but as much as we can help him out, I think that is important.”

Hunter, Lawrence, and the Jaguars will open the 2025 season against the Panthers on Sept. 7.