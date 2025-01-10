Trevor Lawrence: Want to limit concussions, but not something I’m overly concerned about

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not play again in 2024 after sustaining a concussion against the Texans on an illegal hit by Azeez Al-Shaair in Week 13.

It was the second time in two seasons that Lawrence had suffered a concussion.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference this week, Lawrence said he’d like to avoid those kinds of hits in the future. But at this point, he’s not too concerned about his concussion history.

“It doesn’t necessarily worry me,” Lawrence said, via transcript from the team. “I think it’s something that can be scary, I guess, seeing it after the fact and not really knowing what was going on. In that moment, I didn’t know that was happening, I was out, so I didn’t know. So, it’s kind of weird. It’s just weird seeing it after the fact, but I don’t know if ‘worried’ is the right word moving forward.

“I think it’s something that you definitely are aware of and just you don’t want to get a lot of concussions, obviously. That’s an easy answer there. I don’t want to have more of them, you want to limit them, but I think right now it’s not something I’m overly concerned about. I just want to be able to protect myself and obviously, don’t want to continue that trend because that can definitely affect how long you play if you keep getting those. I want to stay healthy. I want to avoid those shots to the head when I possibly can.”

Lawrence ended the season having started 10 games, completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 119 yards with three touchdowns.