nbc_pft_djones_241113.jpg
Schoen to make 'football decisions' with Jones
nbc_pft_coachesdraft_241113.jpg
PFT Draft: Coach of the Year top candidates
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241113.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs back on top in Week 11

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Trevor Lawrence will not play Sunday vs. Lions

  
Published November 13, 2024 10:47 AM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to miss his second straight game.

Lawrence will not play on Sunday against the Lions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the Jaguars for the second straight week.

The Jaguars have their bye after they play the Lions, and that will give them some additional time to assess how well the injury to Lawrence’s left shoulder is healing.

Lawrence has not been great this season -- certainly not as great as the Jaguars would hoping the former No. 1 overall pick would be when they signed him to a lucrative contract extension this offseason. But he’s been a lot better than Jones was in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

With Jones at quarterback, the Jaguars are 14-point underdogs in Detroit in a game that could get ugly for the Jaguars as coach Doug Pederson’s seat continues to grow hotter.