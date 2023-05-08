 Skip navigation
Trevor Siemian: I just wanted to find a good fit and Bengals checked the boxes

  
Published May 8, 2023 07:37 AM

After spending last season with the Bears, Trevor Siemian signed with the Bengals last week and is now a candidate to be Joe Burrow’s backup in 2023.

Siemian has bounced around since the Broncos selected in him the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He said on Monday that he felt like Cincinnati was a good place to continue his career.

“I just think I just wanted to find a good fit. Somewhere I can come in and contribute,” Siemian said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “This checked all those boxes .”

Siemian also feels good about the players he’ll have to throw to, with a receiving corps led by Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

“Those guys are talented,” Siemian said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Probably the best group I’ve been around .”

Last season with Chicago, Siemian appeared in two games with one start. He completed 15-of-26 passes for 184 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Bengals also have Jake Browning on their roster at quarterback to potentially take over for Brandon Allen as the club’s backup QB. After three years with Cincinnati, Allen signed with San Francisco last week.