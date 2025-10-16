 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Hendrickson is not expected to play against the Steelers

  
Published October 16, 2025 02:30 PM

It looks like the Steelers will avoid having to deal with Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson on Thursday night.

Hendrickson was listed as questionable to play after injuring his back last Sunday, but multiple reports say that Hendrickson is expected to sit out in Cincinnati. Inactive players for both teams will officially be announced 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Hendrickson has 15 tackles, four sacks, eight quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in six games this season.

The Bengals also listed wide receiver Charlie Jones (ribs) and guard Lucas Patrick (calf) as questionable. They will need to make a roster move to activate Patrick if he is going to play against the Steelers.