Trey Hendrickson is not expected to play against the Steelers

It looks like the Steelers will avoid having to deal with Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson on Thursday night.

Hendrickson was listed as questionable to play after injuring his back last Sunday, but multiple reports say that Hendrickson is expected to sit out in Cincinnati. Inactive players for both teams will officially be announced 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Hendrickson has 15 tackles, four sacks, eight quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in six games this season.

The Bengals also listed wide receiver Charlie Jones (ribs) and guard Lucas Patrick (calf) as questionable. They will need to make a roster move to activate Patrick if he is going to play against the Steelers.