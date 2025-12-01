 Skip navigation
Trey Hendrickson is unlikely to return in Week 14

  
Published December 1, 2025 03:30 PM

The Bengals got quarterback Joe Burrow back in the lineup in Week 13, but defensive end Trey Hendrickson missed their win over the Steelers and he’s likely going to miss their Week 14 date with the Bills as well.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday that Hendrickson is considered doubtful to make his return to action next Sunday. Hendrickson has missed the last four games and five of the last six with hip and pelvis injuries.

Taylor said that the team considers Hendrickson week-to-week in terms of his return timeline.

Hendrickson had 16 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble when he was able to play. Joseph Ossai leads the team with five sacks and is the only player on the team with more sacks than Hendrickson.

The Bengals also played without wide receiver Tee Higgins in their win over the Ravens. He remains in the concussion protocol, but could be cleared in time to face Buffalo.