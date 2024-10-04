 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey Hendrickson, Myles Murphy set to play for Bengals Sunday

  
Published October 4, 2024 12:52 PM

Quarterback Joe Burrow said this week that the Bengals need to beat the Ravens and he’ll have the help of defensive end Trey Hendrickson in that effort.

Hendrickson was forced out of last Sunday’s win over the Panthers with a stinger, but he has been able to practice all of this week and head coach Zac Taylor said at a Friday press conference that he will play against Baltimore. Hendrickson has nine tackles and three sacks so far this season.

Taylor also said that the Bengals will have defensive end Myles Murphy in the lineup for the first time this season. The 2023 first-round pick has been on injured reserve with a knee injury, but he’s been a full practice participant all this week and is cleared for his 2024 debut.

Defensive tackles B.J. Hill (hamstring) and McKinnley Jackson (knee) are also set to play, but Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) will miss another game.