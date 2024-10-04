Trey Hendrickson, Myles Murphy set to play for Bengals Sunday

Quarterback Joe Burrow said this week that the Bengals need to beat the Ravens and he’ll have the help of defensive end Trey Hendrickson in that effort.

Hendrickson was forced out of last Sunday’s win over the Panthers with a stinger, but he has been able to practice all of this week and head coach Zac Taylor said at a Friday press conference that he will play against Baltimore. Hendrickson has nine tackles and three sacks so far this season.

Taylor also said that the Bengals will have defensive end Myles Murphy in the lineup for the first time this season. The 2023 first-round pick has been on injured reserve with a knee injury, but he’s been a full practice participant all this week and is cleared for his 2024 debut.

Defensive tackles B.J. Hill (hamstring) and McKinnley Jackson (knee) are also set to play, but Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) will miss another game.