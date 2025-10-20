 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Trey Hendrickson still considered day-to-day to open Week 8

  
The Bengals defeated the Steelers on Thursday night without star defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

As of Monday, it’s unclear whether or not Hendrickson will be available for Cincinnati’s Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

“We’ll see. It’s still early in the week so we’ll get to Wednesday and see where we’re at,” head coach Zac Taylor said in his Monday press conference. “He’s been good. He’ll be day-to-day until we get to Wednesday.”

Hendrickson has recorded 4.0 sacks with three tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in six games so far this season. He suffered the back injury in Cincinnati’s Week 6 los to Green Bay.