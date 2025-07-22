Trey Hendrickson won’t report to Bengals camp

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson said this offseason that he will not play the 2025 season for the Bengals under his current contract and he’s sticking to his guns as training camp gets underway.

Bengals players are reporting to camp on Tuesday, but Hendrickson posted a picture to Instagram from Florida on Tuesday morning. Hendrickson also confirmed to ESPN that he won’t be joining the Bengals in Cincinnati after a contentious offseason that featured little sign of movement toward an agreement on a new deal.

Hendrickson will be subject to daily fines of $50,000 for missing camp.

Bengals owner Mike Brown said on Monday that the team is talking to Hendrickson and thinks the two sides will be able to come to terms. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the amount of guaranteed money is a significant holdup as the Bengals are offering one year and Hendrickson is looking for more.

If that doesn’t get resolved quickly, the Bengals may face the prospect of starting the season without Hendrickson providing pressure off the edge.