Trey McBride: I’m trying to stop hurdling defenders, but it brings a lot of juice

  
Published November 12, 2024 07:42 AM

The Cardinals wound up blowing out the Jets on Sunday and one of the plays that helped break things open came on a third down in the second quarter.

Quarterback Kyler Murray hit tight end Trey McBride with a pass short of the sticks and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner came up to make a stop, but McBride swatted him aside and turned upfield. McBride easily picked up a first down and then added more yards after hurdling a Jets defender on the sideline. The Cardinals would score a touchdown to go up 21-6 at the end of the drive and they never looked back from there.

The play continued a strong season for McBride and a trend of leaps over opposing defensive players. It’s the third straight week that McBride has done it and he said on Monday that he’s “trying to stop” because it’s “going to hurt” when it doesn’t work. The flip side is that the plays provide a jolt to the Cardinals.

“It brings a lot of juice and energy to the team,” McBride said, via the team’s website. “I feel that’s very contagious.”

The Cardinals would love for McBride to avoid unnecessary injury risk, but they’d also prefer to avoid any changes that take the team out of a groove that has lifted them to first place in the NFC West after 10 weeks of play.