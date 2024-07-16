 Skip navigation
Trey McBride: Marvin Harrison Jr. a freak of nature, everything he does is elite

  
Published July 16, 2024 01:58 PM

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride said in April that he trusted General Manager Monti Ossenfort to find the right wide receiver to help the team in the draft and he didn’t have to wait long to find out Ossenfort’s choice.

Ossenfort selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick and it sounds like McBride feels his trust in the executive was well placed. Harrison came into the NFL with nearly universal acclaim as a player who can make an instant impact and McBride said on The Adam Schefter Podcast that everything continues to point in that direction.

“This guy’s elite,” McBride said. “He’s a freak of nature. It’s one of those things where a guy of his stature shouldn’t be able to move the way he moves, shouldn’t be as fast as he is, shouldn’t be able to catch the ball the way he does. Everything he does is elite. The hype that was around him in college, he’s definitely lived up to the hype.”

Harrison scored 28 touchdowns as the centerpiece of the Ohio State passing game over the last two seasons to solidify himself as one of the top receiving prospects in recent years. McBride’s review suggests the Cardinals are likely to use him in a similar manner as they try to jump up the standings in the NFC.