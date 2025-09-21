 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey McBride touchdown ties Cardinals-49ers at 13-13

  
Published September 21, 2025 06:56 PM

Cardinals-49ers didn’t feature a touchdown until early in the fourth quarter.

Now touchdowns have been scored on back-to-back possessions.

Arizona’s Trey McBride caught a 1-yard TD pass, tying the score at 13-13.

McBride got loose in the end zone with quarterback Kyler Murray hitting him for the score. it was McBride’s first touchdown of the season.

The Cardinals’ score was set up by a defensive pass interference penalty on an incomplete pass to the end zone. That moves the Cardinals up 33 yards to the San Francisco 1-yard line.

Murray is now 21-of-323 for 158 yards with a touchdown.