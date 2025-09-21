Trey McBride touchdown ties Cardinals-49ers at 13-13

Cardinals-49ers didn’t feature a touchdown until early in the fourth quarter.

Now touchdowns have been scored on back-to-back possessions.

Arizona’s Trey McBride caught a 1-yard TD pass, tying the score at 13-13.

McBride got loose in the end zone with quarterback Kyler Murray hitting him for the score. it was McBride’s first touchdown of the season.

The Cardinals’ score was set up by a defensive pass interference penalty on an incomplete pass to the end zone. That moves the Cardinals up 33 yards to the San Francisco 1-yard line.

Murray is now 21-of-323 for 158 yards with a touchdown.