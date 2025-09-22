Trey Pipkins on Justin Herbert: If that’s not MVP, I don’t know what is

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has never been shy about lavishing praise on quarterback Justin Herbert, and he had plenty of company after Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Broncos.

Herbert was under heavy pressure — five sacks and 14 hits — while going 28-of-47 for 300 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He completed eight of his final nine pass attempts for 93 yards, including a touchdown to Keenan Allen that tied the game and four completions that set up Cameron Dicker’s game-winning field goal.

The touchdown pass to Allen was a sidearm throw on the move with a defender in his face, which led Harbaugh to revisit familiar ground by saying Herbert is “1-of-1 who I’ve ever seen at the quarterback position.” Right tackle Trey Pipkins said he believes it was the kind of performance that should put Herbert in the mix for awards.

“Oh my gosh, bro. The dude is unbelievable,” Pipkins said, via the team’s website. “I have zero words. What can I say? He was getting hit, making throws. He led us the entire time. If that’s not MVP, I don’t know what is.”

It’s early to start thinking about who will win awards at the end of the season, but it’s a good bet Herbert will be a contender if the 3-0 Chargers keep stacking wins.