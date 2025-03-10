Trey Smith signs the franchise tag

Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith has signed the franchise tag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Smith will make $23.402 million fully guaranteed if he doesn’t sign a long-term deal before July 15. It makes him the highest-paid guard in the NFL, surpassing Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson.

The Chiefs, though, will continue to negotiate with Smith in hopes of an agreement beyond just this season.

Smith, 25, entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2021, and he has started 67 of a possible 68 games in his career.

Smith made his first Pro Bowl in 2024.