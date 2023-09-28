Treylon Burks did not practice Thursday, DeAndre Hopkins was limited

The Titans have a pair of injury concerns at receiver, based on Thursday’s practice report.

Second-year wideout Treylon Burks did not participate on Thursday after he was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury. And DeAndre Hopkins was added to the Thursday report as limited with an ankle issue.

Burks has six receptions for 99 yards this season while Hopkins has 14 catches for 153 yards.

Running back Derrick Henry also did not participate in Thursday’s practice, but he’s listed with rest in addition to a toe injury.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (groin) was added to the injury report, too, as a limited participant.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring), defensive back Elijah Molden (hamstring), and offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (abdomen) did not practice for the second straight day.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart (knee) was upgraded to a limited participant after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry (hamstring) and tight end Josh While (illness) were upgraded from limited to full.

