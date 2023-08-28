Treylon Burks returned to Titans practice on Monday

The Titans received a scare when receiver Treylon Burks went down with an injury during a joint practice with the Vikings earlier this month.

But Burks avoided anything major, as he suffered just an LCL sprain.

Now Burks has already returned to practice, going through individual drills in Tennessee’s Monday session. That would appear to put him on track to play in the club’s season opener against the Saints on Sept. 10.

Burks told reporters on Monday that he feels great and was relieved when he found out he hadn’t suffered a season-ending injury.

“Just knowing I’d already been through an ACL injury before, so it’s scary when you hurt your knee,” Burks said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “It was kind of frustrating [at first], but I have learned not to dwell on the [negative] of it, just keep my head held high and keep improving.”

Burks also did not put a timetable on his full return to the field. But the fact that he was participating in Monday’s practice is a good sign.

“I don’t try and rush anything,” Burks said. “When [Tennessee’s trainers and coaches] tell me that I’m good to go, I’ll be prepared to go out there and play.”