nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Trial over insurance coverage for concussion settlement starts in October 2026

  
Published May 30, 2025 01:42 PM

By settling the concussion class action in 2013, the NFL avoided public disclosure of what it knew and when it knew it about the long-term health risks of head trauma. Thirteen years later, it may still happen.

Via Daniel Kaplan, the longstanding fight between the NFL and its insurance companies has a trial date, for the first time. The trial will commence on October 13, 2026.

That doesn’t mean it actually will. Trial get delayed all the time. But they can’t be delayed until they’re on the docket. Finally, the NFL’s litigation against its insurance carriers is.

At stake is more than $1.5 billion in payouts under the concussion settlement. Ultimately, the question becomes whether the league’s insurance policies apply to the situation.

Regardless of the legal niceties, the case will involve plenty of evidence that may shed light on the league’s overall awareness of the risks of head trauma — and regarding any efforts to conceal or downplay such information.