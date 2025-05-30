Trial over insurance coverage for concussion settlement starts in October 2026

By settling the concussion class action in 2013, the NFL avoided public disclosure of what it knew and when it knew it about the long-term health risks of head trauma. Thirteen years later, it may still happen.

Via Daniel Kaplan, the longstanding fight between the NFL and its insurance companies has a trial date, for the first time. The trial will commence on October 13, 2026.

That doesn’t mean it actually will. Trial get delayed all the time. But they can’t be delayed until they’re on the docket. Finally, the NFL’s litigation against its insurance carriers is.

At stake is more than $1.5 billion in payouts under the concussion settlement. Ultimately, the question becomes whether the league’s insurance policies apply to the situation.

Regardless of the legal niceties, the case will involve plenty of evidence that may shed light on the league’s overall awareness of the risks of head trauma — and regarding any efforts to conceal or downplay such information.