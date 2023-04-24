 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Troy Aikman: Dak Prescott knows the standard for Cowboys QBs is winning Super Bowls

  
Published April 24, 2023
nbc_pft_cowboysdraftneeds_230418
April 18, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Cowboys' top priority for the NFL draft needs to be strengthening their defensive line, as well as how a star RB could be a major asset.

Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, topping Roger Staubach, who won two. And Aikman says Dak Prescott recognizes that the bar is high for his own success in leading the Cowboys to championships.

“What I’m most proud of in my career is the fact of whatever success the team of the ‘70s had, and Roger had winning Super Bowls, with our ability to win three, that now is the bar,’’ Aikman said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And Dak recognizes that .’’

Aikman says he admires that Prescott is willing to embrace that challenge.

“Dak has never cowered to the expectations of winning the Super Bowl,’’ Aikman said. “He’s taken that head on. He’s the only one I’ve heard since I’ve played that is really been that adamant about that being the standard for a Cowboys quarterback.’’

Of course, recognizing the standard and actually accomplishing it are two different things. Prescott has played very well at times for the Cowboys, but in seven years since Prescott’s arrival, they’ve never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t advanced past the divisional round since Aikman’s final Super Bowl, after the 1995 season. The bar is high in Dallas, and the bar hasn’t been cleared in a long time.