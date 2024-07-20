Troy Aikman provides lighthearted response to copyright fight with Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman are battling over copyright issues regarding the number eight. Aikman has taken to social media to suggest a path toward a resolution.

“Hey Lamar,” Aikman posted, “looks like a worthy conversation over a couple cold EIGHT beers! Maybe Steve Young can arbitrate??”

The Steve Young angle works on multiple levels. First, he wore No. 8. Second, he has a law degree.

Aikman and Lamar will get together at least twice this season, for a pair of Monday night games. Fly Steve down to L.A. for the November 25 game between the Ravens and Chargers, and they can hash it out, once and for all.

However it plays out, it’s smart for Aikman to take a lighthearted approach to the situation. If Lamar gives ESPN the cold shoulder prior to the Week 7 and Week 12 games, it becomes harder for Aikman and the rest of the broadcast crew to do their jobs.