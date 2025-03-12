 Skip navigation
Troy Dye agrees to return to Chargers on two-year deal

  
Published March 12, 2025 01:26 PM

The Chargers are keeping one of their defensive players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, linebacker Troy Dye has agreed to a two-year deal with Los Angeles.

Dye’s contract is worth $5.5 million with a maximum value of $8 million.

After signing a one-year contract with the Chargers a year ago, Dye appeared in all 17 games with five starts. He was a heavy special teams contributor, playing 80 percent of the unit’s snaps. But he was also on the field for 29 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps last season.

He finished the year with 57 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 quarterback hits.

A fourth-round pick in 2020, Dye played his first four seasons with the Vikings.