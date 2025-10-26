Troy Franklin’s 25-yard TD has Broncos up 14-3

The Cowboys have seven players out of their secondary, including cornerback Trevon Diggs and safeties Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson and Juanyeh Thomas.

They are playing short-handed and look like it.

The Cowboys have allowed four plays of at least 20 yards, including two touchdowns. The Broncos lead 14-3.

Troy Franklin has the latest explosive play for Denver, scoring on a 25-yard reception. He was wide open. Running back RJ Harvey scored the team’s first touchdown on a 40-yard run.

Bo Nix threw an interception on the Broncos’ first drive, but the team has had a five-play, 74-yard touchdown drive and a four-play, 62-yard touchdown drive since.

Nix is 5-of-7 for 88 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Broncos have rushed for another 71 yards.