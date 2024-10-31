Tua Tagovailoa: Catching snaps isn’t as easy at it looks

On Sunday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa mishandled a shotgun snap. It caused a safety.

On Wednesday, Salty Tua made an appearance at his midweek press conference, in response to criticism regarding the blunder.

“It’s as simple as catching the ball in the gun,” Tagvailoa told reporters. “I would say I’m a pretty good shortstop guy; I have pretty good vision; I have pretty good hands. I’d like to see a lot of other people go in the back there and try to catch that ball, too. You’ve seen it — it wasn’t [Aaron Brewer’s] best and Brew knows he can get it better, but it wasn’t my best as well. But I’m just saying to give perspective, it’s not as easy as what it looked like sitting down on your couch eating chips.”

The snap looked a little high, but it wasn’t anything Tua shouldn’t have handled. Plenty of quarterbacks have managed to catch a ball that was delivered similarly.

He should have just said he should have caught it. Turning the tables on the many who watch football and who can’t handle shotgun snaps (or do the other things an NFL quarterback does) but who expect Tua, in exchange for more than $55 million per year, to handle shotgun snaps the way other quarterbacks handle them is a rough look for a guy who has been choosing defiance since returning from his latest concussion.

It’s entertaining, but it’s a rough look.