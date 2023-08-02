Tua Tagovailoa: Everything I did this offseason was to stay healthy the entire season

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s multiple concussions in 2022 raised alarms, and raised questions about whether he could stay healthy enough to have a long and successful career. But he says he’s working hard at making himself the kind of tough athlete who can withstand the hits that come from an NFL season.

In addition to again mentioning his jiu-jitsu training, Tagovailoa said he is getting bigger and stronger because he wants to be able to take the hits that defensive linemen dish out.

“Just a lot of heavier weights, a lot more reps with the heavier weights,” Tagovailoa said. “Everything I did this offseason entailed to what would keep me on the field for the entirety of the season. We understand that freaky things can happen. it’s football, it’s a physical sport, not everything you prepare for is what you can get. But I did the best I could to get myself ready and prep for this season as far as injuries go.”

Tagovailoa also talked about choosing a new helmet that he thinks will better protect him when the back of his head hits the turf.

“If you look at last year, it wasn’t anyone hitting my head, it was really just the ground,” Tagovailoa said.

There’s no guarantee with any helmet, and no matter how much work Tagovailoa did this offseason, he’s sure to have his helmet hit the ground at some point this season. But he sounds confident that he’s more ready than ever before to withstand a full NFL season.