 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 World Para Swimming Championships - Day Four
Arkansas’ Julia Gaffney shines at World Para Swimming Champs, looks ahead to Paris
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions

Top Clips

nbc_pl_barclaysgoaleseg_230802.JPG
Pope, Burn & Mustoe meet Barclays Goal-E members
nbc_pl_summerseriestop10goals_230802.jpg
Top 10 goals from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_coordinatorsunderpressuredraft_230802.jpg
PFT Draft: Coordinators under the most pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 World Para Swimming Championships - Day Four
Arkansas’ Julia Gaffney shines at World Para Swimming Champs, looks ahead to Paris
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Michigan
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions

Top Clips

nbc_pl_barclaysgoaleseg_230802.JPG
Pope, Burn & Mustoe meet Barclays Goal-E members
nbc_pl_summerseriestop10goals_230802.jpg
Top 10 goals from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_coordinatorsunderpressuredraft_230802.jpg
PFT Draft: Coordinators under the most pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tua Tagovailoa: Everything I did this offseason was to stay healthy the entire season

  
Published August 2, 2023 10:37 AM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s multiple concussions in 2022 raised alarms, and raised questions about whether he could stay healthy enough to have a long and successful career. But he says he’s working hard at making himself the kind of tough athlete who can withstand the hits that come from an NFL season.

In addition to again mentioning his jiu-jitsu training, Tagovailoa said he is getting bigger and stronger because he wants to be able to take the hits that defensive linemen dish out.

“Just a lot of heavier weights, a lot more reps with the heavier weights,” Tagovailoa said. “Everything I did this offseason entailed to what would keep me on the field for the entirety of the season. We understand that freaky things can happen. it’s football, it’s a physical sport, not everything you prepare for is what you can get. But I did the best I could to get myself ready and prep for this season as far as injuries go.”

Tagovailoa also talked about choosing a new helmet that he thinks will better protect him when the back of his head hits the turf.

“If you look at last year, it wasn’t anyone hitting my head, it was really just the ground,” Tagovailoa said.

There’s no guarantee with any helmet, and no matter how much work Tagovailoa did this offseason, he’s sure to have his helmet hit the ground at some point this season. But he sounds confident that he’s more ready than ever before to withstand a full NFL season.