Tua Tagovailoa: I woke up with eye swollen shut, glad I was able to play

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was added to the injury report with an illness on Sunday morning, but he was in fine form on the field later in the day.

Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns while wearing a visor in a 34-10 rout of the Falcons. Tagovailoa donned the accessory because he found there was something wrong with his left eye when he woke up in the morning.

“Probably one of the worst experiences I’ve had in terms of waking up and that happens on a game day,” Tagovailoa said in his postgame press conference. “My eye was swollen shut. Thanks to the medical staff, they ended up helping with antibiotics and whatnot. I’m just glad I was able to go out there and play.”

Tagovailoa said he and the medical staff will work to figure out exactly what caused the reaction when they are back in Miami, although one wonders if he might keep the visor for Thursday night’s game against the Ravens given how well he played after two weeks that had people wondering if he might get sent to the bench.