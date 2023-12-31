Tua Tagovailoa injures left shoulder; Bradley Chubb carted off with knee injury

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will have questions to answer postgame about why his best players were still playing late in a blowut to the Ravens.

Miami trailed 42-19 with 8:02 remaining when Tua Tagovailoa scrambled for 9 yards on fourth down. He injured his left shoulder with an awkward slide while trying to avoid getting hit.

The Dolphins list Tagovailoa as questionable to return, but he won’t with the Ravens having added two more touchdowns since. Baltimore leads 56-19.

Tagovailoa was 22-of-38 for 237 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

It got worse.

With 3:05 left, Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb went down with a non-contact injury. His screams were heard on the broadcast. He was carted off with a knee injury.

The Dolphins already have lost edge rusher Jaelen Phillips for the season and got shredded by the Ravens on Sunday.