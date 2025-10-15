Tua Tagovailoa: My comments were a mistake, should have remained in house

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opened Wednesday’s press conference by apologizing for comments he made in the wake of last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Tagovailoa took issue with “guys not showing up to player-only meetings,” which led head coach Mike McDaniel and other Dolphins players to say that those issues were better handled inside the locker room than at a podium. On Wednesday, Tagovailoa said that he apologized for not doing that and said he did not lead “to the best of my abilities” by failing to do so.

“As a leader of this team, the Miami Dolphins, the comments that have been said, I would say I’ve made a mistake, and I’m owning up to that right now,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve talked to the guys on the team about it, I’ve talked to the leaders about it. They know my heart, they know that the intent was right but, no matter the intent — the intent can be right, but when things get misconstrued or however the media wants to portray it, that leaves a void of silence and a lot of questions for the guys on our team.”

Tagovailoa also said that he doesn’t think the team has a culture problem, but questions about what’s going on inside the Dolphins’ house aren’t going to go away until they start winning games on a consistent basis.