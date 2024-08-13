 Skip navigation
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
When will Watson play with confidence again?
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
When will Watson play with confidence again?
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Tua Tagovailoa: Need to see Odell Beckham Jr. running, catching to see how he fits

  
Published August 13, 2024 03:23 PM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t had a chance to work with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a training camp practice yet and he thinks that will need to change to get a full view of how the veteran will fit into the team’s offense.

Tagovailoa said at a Tuesday press conference that he’s thrown a bit with Beckham so that the wideout can “see the way the ball spins.” The quarterback then added that “I’ve got to see him catching and running routes with our guys first and getting into the mix first before I can say anything” about how everything will come together.

Tagovailoa had a similar answer when it came to his confidence that the wideout will be able to hit the ground running once he’s cleared to come off the physically unable to perform list.

“I think it’s more confidence for him once he’s able to start running and catching balls, and seeing it in that sense with guys across from him,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s a whole other thing to do that. Then also, he has to know where to line up, and then what that play is, if he has a motion or if he doesn’t have a motion. So that’s where I think we’ll be one of the tougher parts. And it’s not just for him. It’s for everyone and anyone trying to get to know the playbook in this offense.”

Jaylen Waddle has also missed time with an injury recently, so the Dolphins have a few things to sort out in the passing game before the start of the regular season.