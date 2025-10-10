Tua Tagovailoa off injury report after two full practices, set to play vs. Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa is officially available for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Though Tagovailoa (hip/left thumb) was limited earlier in the week, he was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and is off the injury report for Week 6.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Friday press conference that Tagovailoa is not dealing with an injury to the same hip that bothered him last season. But it is the same hip that he had to have surgically repaired after a season-ending injury suffered during his final collegiate season at Alabama. McDaniel noted, however, that it’s a completely different injury.

Tagovailoa has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,008 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (quad) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (concussion) have been ruled out for Week 6.

Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (pectoral) and cornerback Storm Duck (ankle) are both questionable.

Tight end Darren Waller (hip/rest), offensive lineman Larry Borom (thumb), and receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (knee) are all off the report and are set to play.