nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Tua Tagovailoa: Relationship with Tyreek Hill is in a “good place”

  
Published September 3, 2025 04:30 PM

Tua Tagovailoa made some pointed comments during training camp about needing to hold wide receiver Tyreek Hill accountable. He also said their relationship was a work in progress.

The Dolphins quarterback said Wednesday that the two are in a good place now.

“I would say it’s good,” Tagovailoa said, via FinsXtra. “For what it was earlier in the summer, it was just that. People might’ve blown it out of proportion to where now, we’ve worked on it. I think that conversation is dead now. I think once people see Tyreek score on Sunday, everyone will forget about that. We’re in a good spot, and we’ve been in a good spot for some time. I’m really happy with that and pleased with that.”

Hill indicated he wanted to leave the team after the season finale, a game in which he pulled himself out when it was obvious the Dolphins would lose. He later recanted his comments and apologized.

Hill had the third-worst season of his career in 2024, with 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.