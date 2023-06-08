 Skip navigation
Tua Tagovailoa testing out new helmet designed specifically to protect quarterbacks

  
Published June 8, 2023 09:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into how Tua Tagovailoa being mic’d up can help his teammates familiarize themselves with his messaging before training camp.

The NFL and NFL Players Association approved a new helmet this offseason that helmet maker Vicis designed specifically to protect quarterbacks from the kinds of injuries they suffer when their heads hit the ground. Unsurprisingly, Tua Tagovailoa is interested.

Tagovailoa, who suffered multiple concussions on exactly those kinds of hits last season, said he is wearing he newly designed helmet at Organized Team Activities to see how comfortable he is in it.

“I’m still trying to feel it out, so what better time to feel it out than OTAs? I heard it’s supposedly better than the helmet I was wearing last year,” Tagovailoa said. “If it could be that much more safe, then why not give it a shot?”

Tagovailoa said he’s not sure if he’ll wear the helmet during the season, but he wants to give himself plenty of time to try it out on the practice field. Of course, quarterbacks don’t get hit in practice, and Tagovailoa won’t really know how much extra protection the helmet gives him until he needs it. But it’s something he’s considering, and other quarterbacks may follow suit.