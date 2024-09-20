Tua Tagovailoa will travel with Dolphins to Seattle

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play for at least the next four weeks, but he will still be around the team on gameday.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that Tagovailoa will travel with the team to Seattle this weekend for the club’s matchup against the Seahawks.

Tagovailoa suffered his latest concussion in last Thursday’s matchup against the Bills. He was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, with McDaniel saying it would be “empowering” for the quarterback to be able to focus on his recovery.

Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round pick in 2022, will start at quarterback on Sunday, with Tagovailoa on hand to be a source. Thompson completed 8-of-14 passes for 80 yards in relief last Thursday. He last started a game as a rookie in 2022.

Thompson has completed 57 percent of his career throws for 614 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.