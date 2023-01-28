 Skip navigation
Tua Tagovailoa’s parents: No doubt that Tua comes back and plays next season

  
Published January 27, 2023 11:22 PM
January 17, 2023 09:03 AM
While Chris Grier announced Miami will continue with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm next season, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain the risks of investing in the QB long term.

In October, Tua Tagovailoa said he didn’t know if his parents were on board with him playing football after suffering a serious concussion. Tagovailoa has suffered another concussion since then, but his parents both said this week that they’re confident he will play in 2023.

Asked by KHON if there’s any doubt that Tua will play this year, his mother Diane Tagovailoa answered, “No, he comes back.”

Tua’s father Galu Tagovailoa said he’s certain Tagovailoa will be playing for the Dolphins in the 2023 season.

Oh, he comes back ,” Galu said. “Yeah, he comes back. That’s their guy. I mean, they love him. We love them and what they’re doing and how [they are] helping him with his recovery and everything else, you know, trying to get him back, still going through his protocol, but we’re grateful for them, too. Very thankful for Miami, the organization, the owner, GM, and head coach, Mike [McDaniel], I mean, that guy’s special. Very special head coach.”

Tua Tagovailoa has still not cleared the concussion protocol after suffering a concussion on December 25.