Tucker Kraft’s TD reception gives Packers 24-10 lead

Tucker Kraft is having a night.

The Packers tight end has six catches for 124 yards, and his 8-yard touchdown reception might be the death knell for the Commanders. Kraft’s touchdown with 8:57 left completed a nine-play, 65-yard drive and has upped the Packers lead to 24-10.

Kraft is having the best night for a Packers tight end since Richard Rodgers caught eight passes for 146 yards, including 61 on a Hail Mary from Aaron Rodgers on the final play for a win over the Lions in 2015.

The Packers now have 405 yards, with Jordan Love going 19-of-29 for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs has 20 rushes for 70 yards and a touchdown, his 11th consecutive game with a rushing touchdown, including the postseason.