T’Vondre Sweat will meet with Titans, Seahawks this week

Former Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat has plenty of explaining to do. He’ll get a chance to start it today.

Sweat will visit with the Titans today and the Seahawks later this week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Just yesterday, Sweat was arrested for DWI. He has been released on $3,000 bond.

The situation gives rise to plenty of questions. Sweat needs to give truthful and sufficient answers, or his draft stock will crater.

He was regarded as a Day 2 prospect before the incident. How he handles it from here will go a long way toward determining whether the arrest will affect him.