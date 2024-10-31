Two men face multiple charges in shooting that injured Josh Reynolds

The two men arrested in the shooting of Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds now face multiple charges, including attempted murder, 9News reports.

Reynolds and two men were followed from a strip club in the early morning hours of Oct. 18. Reynolds was driving his Ford Bronco when one of the vehicles following him opened fire along Interstate 25.

He was shot in the left arm and in the back of the head, with the team calling his injuries “minor.” Another man also was shot, and a third man was injured by flying glass.

Luis Mendoza, 35, faces 23 separate charges, according to court documents obtained by 9News:



Six counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Six counts of first-degree assault;

Three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm;

Three counts of drug possession;

Four counts of weapons possession by a previous offender.

One count of possession of a large capacity magazine.

All but the magazine charge are felonies.

Mendoza remains in the Denver County Jail on a $300,000 cash-only bail.

Burr Charlesworth, 42, faces 15 separate charges, according to 9News:



Six counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Six counts of first-degree assault;

Three counts of illegal discharge of a firearm.

All are felonies.

Charlesworth was released from custody after posting $100,000 bail.

Reynolds, who fractured a finger in the Broncos’ win over the Raiders on Oct. 6, is eligible to return from injured reserve next week.